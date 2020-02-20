Trump, Modi to visit Sabarmati Ashram before 'Namaste Trump' event, says Spl Commissioner

Before heading to Motera Stadium to attend 'Namaste Trump' event in Gujarat, US President Donald Trump will first go to Sabarmati Ashram on the first day on his India visit next week, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Ajay Tomar said here on Thursday. "US President Donald Trump will arrive in Ahmedabad on February 24 and to welcome him, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be here. Both the leaders will go to Sabarmati Ashram first, then they will go to Motera Stadium to attend the 'Namaste Trump' event," Tomar told the reporters here.

"A large number of people will line-up along the route from Ahmedabad airport to Ashram and from the Asram to Motera stadium. All the necessary arrangements have been done with proper barricading," the Commissioner added. The Commissioner said all the buildings near the stadium will be monitored and police will facilitate the management of the crowd present there and proper checking will be carried out.

Tomar said the public coming from different districts of the state will be provided with bus facility. Along with the bus facility, parking for two-wheelers and four-wheelers will be provided.

The officer further requested people to arrive on time at the venue so that checking can be done properly and also not to carry any sharp objects or weapons with them. Trump will be on a two-day state visit to India on February 24-25 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

