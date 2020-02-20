Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump, Modi to visit Sabarmati Ashram before 'Namaste Trump' event, says Spl Commissioner

Before heading to Motera Stadium to attend 'Namaste Trump' event in Gujarat, US President Donald Trump will first go to Sabarmati Ashram on the first day on his India visit next week, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Ajay Tomar said here on Thursday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Ahmedabad (Gujarat)
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 19:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 19:09 IST
Trump, Modi to visit Sabarmati Ashram before 'Namaste Trump' event, says Spl Commissioner
Special commissioner of police Ajay Tomar in Gujarat. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Before heading to Motera Stadium to attend 'Namaste Trump' event in Gujarat, US President Donald Trump will first go to Sabarmati Ashram on the first day on his India visit next week, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Ajay Tomar said here on Thursday. "US President Donald Trump will arrive in Ahmedabad on February 24 and to welcome him, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be here. Both the leaders will go to Sabarmati Ashram first, then they will go to Motera Stadium to attend the 'Namaste Trump' event," Tomar told the reporters here.

"A large number of people will line-up along the route from Ahmedabad airport to Ashram and from the Asram to Motera stadium. All the necessary arrangements have been done with proper barricading," the Commissioner added. The Commissioner said all the buildings near the stadium will be monitored and police will facilitate the management of the crowd present there and proper checking will be carried out.

Tomar said the public coming from different districts of the state will be provided with bus facility. Along with the bus facility, parking for two-wheelers and four-wheelers will be provided.

The officer further requested people to arrive on time at the venue so that checking can be done properly and also not to carry any sharp objects or weapons with them. Trump will be on a two-day state visit to India on February 24-25 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Morgan Stanley to acquire broker E*Trade for USD 13 bln

US investment bank Morgan Stanley announced Thursday it will buy online trading pioneer ETrade in a deal valued at USD 13 billion. It would be the largest acquisition by an American bank since the 2008 global financial crisis and comes as o...

UPDATE 4-Trump adviser Roger Stone faces judge who will sentence him

President Donald Trumps long-time adviser Roger Stone on Thursday faced the judge who will sentence him on charges including lying to a congressional panel investigating Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election in a case that has draw...

Irish parliament returns with weeks of government talks ahead

Irelands Fianna Fail will start formal talks next week to try to form a government from a fractured parliament that all sides predicted on Thursday would take weeks to complete as lawmakers met for the first time since the Feb. 8 election.L...

UPDATE 1-Game is on again between France and Germany as EU spars over budget

Angela Merkel and Francois Hollande sealed a breakthrough deal on the European Unions last joint budget in 2013, negotiating in a backroom of a Paris stadium where Germany and France were facing off in a friendly soccer game. We did that in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020