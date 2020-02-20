Northeast to become 'Samasya Mukt' by 2024: Home Minister

Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to make the Northeast free from problems by 2024. "Northeast would become 'Samasya Mukt' (free of all problems) by 2024. There would be no dispute, only a golden future for a developed Northeast. Arunachal, which is the Land of Rising Sun, would become the harbinger of growth for the entire region," he said.

"The Modi government developed an emotional connect between Northeast and the rest of India," said Shah, adding that Article 371 would not be removed from Northeast ever. "Under the Modi regime, Northeast saw a sharp rise of over 250 per cent in developmental budget allocations by the Finance Commission and 24 per cent in the Union Budget allocation," said Union Minister for Home Affairs Shah while presiding over the 34th Statehood Day celebrations of Arunachal Pradesh here.

The Home Minister inaugurated a bouquet of projects and schemes for the State including the launch of Arunachal Pradesh Industrial and Investment Policy 2020, laying of the foundation stone for the Police Headquarters at Itanagar, construction of new apartments for MLAs and residential complexes for senior government officers in Chimpu, worth over Rs 140 crore. Expressing confidence that the launch of Arunachal Pradesh industrial and investment policy 2020 will boost economic growth in the State, Shah said that with this fast-paced growth Arunachal will play an important role in achieving Prime Minister Modi's vision of India becoming a $5 trillion economy by 2024.

Talking about the PM's vision of connecting Northeast, especially Arunachal, with the country, Shah said the Government of India is committed to safeguarding the fundamental rights, culture, heritage and traditions of all the 27 tribes and over 120 sub-tribes of Arunachal Pradesh. Taking about other developments, he said that National bamboo would be a harbinger of growth in Northeast. In the last three years, over Rs 32,000 crore have been allocated and 1,200-km of National Highways, out of the sanctioned 3,800-km, have been completed; and 900 km railway track has been converted to broad gauge.

The Home Minister said the Prime Minister is focussed on finding lasting solutions to the problems of the Northeast including interstate issues inter tribe issues, border disputes, extremism, and insurgency. (ANI)

