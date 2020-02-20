Two assailants identified in Rohini murder case

Two persons of Deepak Titar gang have been identified for their alleged role in the murder of a 32-year-old man in Delhi's Rohini area, police said on Thursday. The victim, Pawan Thakur, was shot dead by the assailants who came in a hatchback and fired 30 to 40 rounds at him on Wednesday night, they said.

Thakur, a resident of Kakrola village, died on the spot, police said. We have identified two assailants associated with Deepak Titar gang for their alleged role in the crime, a senior police officer said.

The police said the victim was lodged in prison for an attempt to murder case in April 2019 and had come out on bail two months ago. "Thakur was travelling in a black Scorpio in Ladpur village on Wednesday night when a group of men in another car targeted him. At least 30 to 40 rounds were fired. It seems to be the fallout of a gang war," the officer said.

A passerby informed the police regarding the incident. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered in the case, police said, adding the body was sent for autopsy.

PTI NIT SRY

