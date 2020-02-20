J&K: SMC mayor meets Lt Guv in Jammu

Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu on Thursday met Lt Governor G C Murmu and briefed him about the 'City Vision Plan' to transform Srinagar into an eco-friendly, resilient and socio-economically vibrant city, an official said. During the meeting at Raj Bhavan here, Mattu gave an overview of the existing infrastructure, manpower and revenue requirements and source of funding to the Lt Governor, he said.

The mayor informed Murmu about the achievements, goals and challenges under the plan pertaining to installation of street lighting, storm water drainage, sanitation and solid waste, Swachh Bharat Mission, civil work and beautification, building permits and enforcement, the spokesman said. He said the Lt Governor emphasised the importance of ensuring round the clock provision of basic civic amenities to the people and asked the mayor to take all the necessary measures to overcome the challenges and achieve the set goals which would ultimately benefit the public at large.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Municipal Committee Chenani led by its President Manik Gupta apprised the Lt Governor of their concerning issues including release of payment for community hall, beatification of Chenani Town, construction of circular road from Police Station Chenani to Bus-Stand, provision of adequate number of Doctors at SDH Chenani and enhancement of education facilities. The Lt Governor interacted with the members of the delegation and assured them to address the genuine issues projected by them, the spokesman said.

