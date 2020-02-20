Administration swings into action after NHRC notice over malnutrition deaths in Basti

After National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued notice to Uttar Pradesh government over the death of four people of a family including three children in Basti, a team of the district administration took stock of the situation and met the family and conducted health checkups. District Magistrate (DM) Ashutosh Niranjan told ANI that teams of the administration had met Harishchandra, the family head and also conducted checkups of the four-year-old daughter.

"We received information from SDM Oraiya that a family in Ojhaganj village is claiming the death of four people in the last 10 years due to malnutrition. Three of them being children, while the fourth was of the wife due to a liver complication. The fourth child, a daughter was also sick, as claimed by the family," Niranjan told ANI here. "After that, we had sent an official from the community health centre and brought the girl to the Nutrition Centre in District Hospital where she was inspected by a child specialist. The preliminary observation shows that she is mentally handicapped. The district administration will provide help under all government schemes," he said.

The DM further said that the administration is trying to ensure that the family agrees to the girl getting treated in the BRD Hospital. (ANI)

