33-yr-old man mowed down by SUV in Delhi

A 33-year-old man was mowed down by an SUV after being dragged for around 300 metres in Delhi's Krishna Nagar area, police said on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Pradeep Bansal, a resident of Krishna Nagar in Shahdara.

The accident happened on Sunday afternoon. Police arrested the accused, identified as Sudhir Kumar (40), a resident of Karawal Nagar, they said.

Basnal was on his way home on his bike when he was allegedly hit by the SUV. The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera.

In the video, Bansal can be seen grabbing the door handle of the vehicle as he was trying to stop it. He was dragged for around 300 metres until he fell and came under the rear wheels of the SUV, the official said. Bansal was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries during the treatment.

