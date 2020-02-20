Left Menu
Development News Edition

Puri disputes claim economy is in slowdown, calls it problem of measurement: ORF statement

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 20:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 20:58 IST
Puri disputes claim economy is in slowdown, calls it problem of measurement: ORF statement

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri disputed claims that economy is in a slowdown, saying it is a problem of "measurement" and lack of proper understanding, according to a statement by think tank Observer Research Foundation. Puri noted that India is going through a "phase of rapid and aggressive structural adjustment", the statement said.

He was speaking at release of an ORF-AMCHAM Report titled 'India at USD 5 trillion: Strengthening Opportunities, Removing hurdles'. Puri said there was a need for a change in land laws but felt that this was not an easy area as land was a state subject, the statement said.

It said Puri disputed critics' claim that the economy was in a slowdown, saying it was "a problem of measurement" and "lack of proper understanding". Puri said the government would come up with a new rental policy soon which would help release the now idle residential spaces, it said.

The report envisioned India as the world's third largest economy, after the US and China, in a decade, having set its sights on a GDP of USD 5 trillion in the next five years and USD 10 trillion by 2032. The report stated the trade and commercial linkages between the two countries have built an important multi-faceted partnership in the last 70 years and the partnership is only likely to grow and strengthen substantially, with India becoming an integral part of the global supply chain, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Fixed broadband speed dips in India in Jan, mobile download speeds slightly up: Ookla

Mean download speeds on fixed broadband network in India slipped to 38.84 megabit per second Mbps, but the the same on mobile network improved slightly to 11.58 Mbps in January, a report released by Ookla said on Thursday. Indias performanc...

Too early for accurate figures on coronavirus impact on global growth -IMF

It is premature to give precise projections of economic growth in China and the World in 2020 following the outbreak of coronavirus, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Thursday. The IMF is still reviewing its projections for...

WRAPUP 7-South Korea city deserted after coronavirus "super-spreads" in church

The streets of South Koreas fourth-largest city were abandoned on Thursday, with residents holed up indoors after dozens of people caught the coronavirus in what the authorities described as a super-spreading event at a church.The deserted ...

8 Indians aboard cruise ship in Japan infected with coronavirus: MEA

Ministry of External Affairs MEA on Thursday said that in all 138 Indians including 132 crew members and six passengers are on-board the cruise ship -- Diamond Princess, quarantined off the coast of Japan, and eight of them are infected wit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020