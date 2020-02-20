Cong leader links Odisha video to Trump''s Gujarat visit; held
Police on Thursday arrested a Gujarat Congress leader from Patan district for allegedly
circulating an old video of Odisha to claim poor vendors of Ahmedabad are being forcibly evicted by the BJP government
ahead of US President DonaldTrump's visit, officials said. The accused, Vinod Thakor, is chairman of the Patan
district Congress' social media cell, they said. He was arrested by the Ahmedabad Crime Branch from
Shankheshwar town of Patan district, said Assistant Commissioner of Police B V Gohil.
Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are scheduled to jointly address a gathering at the newly built cricket
stadium at Motera here on February 24 after taking part in a 22km long road show in Ahmedabad.
On February 9, a sub-inspector of city Crime Branch came across a Facebook post of Thakor, in which, he had shared
a video and claimed the "BJP government is ruining the lives of poor people because US President Trump is coming to
Ahmedabad". In the video, a JCB machine can seen destroying
handcarts, some even laden with vegetables. "Despite knowing that the video was shot in Odisha,
Thakor deliberately posted it on Facebook, claiming it to be of Gujarat. We had lodged an FIR against him for inciting
public with such false claims ahead of Trump's visit. "Based on his Facebook ID and other technical details,
we nabbed him from his residence in Shankheshwar," said Gohil. Thakor was booked under IPC sections 153 (provocation
with intent to cause riot) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), he said.
Notably, when the video started doing the rounds on social media platforms a few days ago, the Ahmedabad Municipal
Corporation had clarified the clip was shot in Odisha and had nothing to do with Trump's visit to Ahmedabad.
