Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ram Temple Trust delegation meets PM, invites him to Ayodhya

The officials of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust led by its president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das Maharaj on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and invited him to Ayodhya.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 21:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 21:44 IST
Ram Temple Trust delegation meets PM, invites him to Ayodhya
A visual from the meeting between members of Ram Temple Trust and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The officials of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust led by its president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das Maharaj on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and invited him to Ayodhya. "We met Prime Minister Modi and invited him to visit Ayodhya. The Prime Minister has assured us that he will think over the proposal. He also said that the grand temple will be built soon," Mahant Nritya Gopal Das Maharaj, told ANI after the hour-long meeting with Modi at his official residence here.

Maharaj further said: "We requested that the wait for the Ram temple has become too long and, therefore, the construction should begin soon." Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Champat Rai, who was also a part of the delegation, said: "This was a courtesy meeting. All of us came here upon the invitation of the Prime Minister."

K Parasaran and Swami Govind Giriji Maharaj were also part of the delegation, which met the Prime Minister. The Trust members had nominated Nritya Gopal Das of Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas as its president whereas VHP's Champat Rai was made the general secretary on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Sharjeel Imam brought to Assam for interrogation

JNU student Sharjeel Imam, who was arrested on charges of sedition, was brought to Assam on Thursday evening for interrogation. Imam was brought to the city from New Delhi by train and then taken to a hospital for medical checkup, Guwahati ...

Municipal polls: Opposition demands ample time for campaigning, TMC scoffs at it

Opposition parties in West Bengal demanded ample time on Thursday to campaign for the upcoming municipal polls, likely to be held in mid-April, as the state board exams will continue till March-end. This was scoffed at by the ruling Trinamo...

Twitter makes it easier to connect your old tweets with new ones

Twitter may not be willing to give out the edit button just yet but the microblogging service is releasing a new feature that makes it easier to add a new thought to an old tweet.The company announced the new feature in an official tweet, e...

UPDATE 9-Suspected shisha bar gunman published racist manifesto - German prosecutor

A man suspected of shooting dead nine people in shisha bars in a German town before killing himself and his mother had posted a manifesto online including conspiracy theories and deeply racist views, prosecutors said on Thursday.The presume...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020