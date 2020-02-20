Left Menu
HC grants interim stay on recruitments for 8,000 posts by

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 22:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 22:25 IST
The Madras High Court has ordered an interim stay on the recruitments for 8,000 posts by the

TNUSRB on a plea of 15 people seeking a CBI probe into the alleged malpractices in the selection process.

The public will lose their confidence in the state if there was a fraud in every public service examination, said

Justice N Anand Venkatesh, ordering the interim stay on petitions filed by R Anbarasan and 14 others.

The petitioners alleged malpractices in the recruitment conducted by the TNUSRB (Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services

Recruitment Board) in 2019 for the posts of grade-II constables, firemen and jail warden.

Counsel for the petitioners said about 1,019 candidates have been selected from Vellore district alone and another 763

from exam centres in Villupuram. All these candidates were declared to have secured over

72 marks in the exams and most of them selected were from Vellore Sigaram Tuition Centre, he claimed.

The petitioners wanted the court to call for the records of the provisional list and quash it besides ordering

a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities. "Considering the allegations made in the affidavit,

the court is of the considered view that the entire selection shall be kept in abeyance for a period of one week," the judge

said. Directing the respondents to file a counter, the judge

adjourned the petitions to March.

