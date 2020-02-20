Left Menu
Development News Edition

Digvijaya writes to Goyal, requests stoppage of Mahakal Exp at Sihor

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 22:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 22:33 IST
Digvijaya writes to Goyal, requests stoppage of Mahakal Exp at Sihor

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday wrote to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal requesting a stoppage of the recently launched Kashi Mahakal Express in Sihor, which is 41 km from Bhopal. The train which connects the three Jyotirlinga - Omkareshwar (near Indore, MP), Mahakaleshwar (Ujjain, MP) and Kashi Vishwanath (Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh), besides connecting the industrial and educational hub of Indore and Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal, began its first commercial run on Thursday.

"Sihor town is one of the most significant towns in Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency. People from Sihor and surrounding areas visit Kashi and Ujjain to pay obeisance to Kashi Vishwanath and Mahakal," Singh wrote in his letter. "With no stoppage at Sihor people will be compelled to travel to Bhopal. I request you to issue relevant instructions to make Sihor a stoppage for the Kashi Mahakal Express," said Singh, a Rajya Sabha MP.

The Kashi Mahakal Express train will operate thrice a week between Varanasi and Indore, once via Prayagraj (Allahabad) and twice via Lucknow. The route of the train will be via Sultanpur - Lucknow or Prayagraj - Kanpur - Jhansi - Bina - Sant Hiradnagar - Ujjain - Indore and back. The train will cover a total distance of 1131 km between Varanasi and Indore via Lucknow and a distance of 1102 km between Varanasi and Indore via Prayagraj (Allahabad) in approximately 19 hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

NITI Aayog to hold SDG Conclave 2020 in Guwahati

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Trump's acting intelligence chief Grenell says won't be tapped for permanent post

Richard Grenell, U.S. President Donald Trumps ambassador to Germany who was tapped to be acting director of intelligence, said on Thursday Trump would not be nominating him for the job permanently, a move that would require Senate approval....

Report: Indians P Carrasco undergoes MRI exam on leg

Cleveland Indians right-hander Carlos Carrasco, who reported discomfort in his right leg Wednesday following a workout, had an MRI exam and wont take part in spring drills on Thursday, Cleveland.com reported. The team is expected to provide...

Trump's acting intel chief Grenell says won't be nominated for job permanently

Richard Grenell, U.S. President Donald Trumps ambassador to Germany tapped as acting director of intelligence, on Thursday said Trump would not be nominating him for the job permanently.The President will announce the Nominee not me sometim...

D Raja urges Left parties to protest against Donald Trump's visit

Communist Party of India CPI general secretary D Raja on Thursday urged all Left parties to protest against the visit of American President Donald Trump to India. It is a matter of serious concern that the government of India instead of pur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020