Chhattisgarh procures 8.3 million metric tonnes of paddy in 2019-20

Chhattisgarh has procured an estimated 8.3 million metric tonnes (MT) of paddy so far in the Kharif marketing year 2019-20, about three lakh more than that procured last year, as per an official release. "In comparison to last year, two lakh fifty thousand more farmers have sold paddy in the state. 85 lakh MT paddy procurement has been estimated in the state. About 80 lakh metric tonnes of paddy was purchased in the state at the support price last year," the release read.

A total of 18 lakh 45 thousand farmers sold paddy this year, compared to the previous year's figure of 15 lakh 71 thousand. "Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, it was decided by the state government to purchase paddy from the farmers of the state from December 1 to February 15 at the rate of Rs 2,500 per quintal. As a result of more farmers registering this year, (and) the period of selling paddy was increased by 5 days till 20 February," the release read.

The government has also initiated a state-level helpline number for the convenience of farmers. In addition, a ministerial sub-committee was constituted under the chairmanship of Agriculture minister Ravindra Chaubey "to provide the difference amount to the farmers due to the imperative of purchasing paddy at the support price fixed by the Government of India."

"The committee will study the bonus given to farmers in other states and submit its report to the government," it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.