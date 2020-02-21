Left Menu
25 feet tall 'shivling' decorated with pigeon peas on Maha Shivaratri in K'taka

On the occasion of Maha Shivaratri, a Brahma Kumaris center in Kalaburagi has decorated the shivling with the pigeon peas.

  ANI
  • |
  Kalaburagi (Karnataka)
  • |
  Updated: 21-02-2020 09:36 IST
  • |
  Created: 21-02-2020 09:34 IST
The 25 feet tall 'shivling' at Brahma Kumaris in Kalaburagi, has been decorated with around 300 kg pigeon peas [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

On the occasion of Maha Shivaratri, a Brahma Kumaris center in Kalaburagi has decorated the shivling with the pigeon peas. The 25 feet tall shivling was covered in orange and brown colour of peas along with marigold flowers.

'Shivling' has been decorated with around 300 kg pigeon peas. Toor Dal (Pigeon peas) crop is mainly grown in Karnataka's Kalaburagi. Not only that, a few chains of Rudrakha were also placed vertically on the shivling to make it more eye-catchy for the common masses.

The festival of Maha Shivaratri celebrates the grand marriage of the lord of destruction, Shiva -- with the goddess of fertility, love, and beauty -- Parvati, who is also known as Shakti (power). The duo of Shiv and Shakti is considered to be the epitome of love, power and togetherness. The festival marking the initiation of their bond - 'Maha Shivaratri' - is celebrated with great fervour across India.

Maha Shivaratri is an annual Hindu festival, which literally means 'the Great night of Shiva', is celebrated in the month of Phalgun (February-March), according to the Panchang, the Hindu calendar. (ANI)

