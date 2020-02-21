Left Menu
Woman who raised pro-Pak slogans had links with Naxals in the

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday said the young woman who has been

charged with sedition for raising pro-Pakistan slogans during an anti-CAA event here, had links with Naxals in the past.

Amulya Leona had raised "Pakistan Zindabad" slogan thrice after the organisers of the event under the banner of

"Save Constitution" invited her to address the gathering in the presence of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM)

chief Asaduddin Owaisi. She was immediately taken into custody and subsequently

produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to 14-day custody. A sedition case was also filed against her.

"Importantly, the organisations that are behind people like Amulya and nurturing them, if we don't take action

against such organisations, such things won't end. Prima facie it is clear that there is conspiracy going on to disturb law

and order with such incidents," Yediyurappa said. Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, he said, "if

organisations that are behind her are inquired into, things will come out. It is clear that she had links with Naxals in

the past. In this backdropshe should be punished and action should be taken against organisations that are behind here."

Amulya's father himself has said she should be punished and should not get bail and that he will not seek protection

for her, the chief minister added. Police will also be questioning the organisers of the

event in connection with the incident, official sources said. Meanwhile, Amulya's fatherWazi said action should be

taken against her in accordance with law, so that she corrects herself.

"It is an unforgivable mistake, she has caused pain to Indians. I'm deeply disturbed...action should be taken against

her in accordance with law, she is around 19, we will have to find out why she said it and who is behind it,"he added.

"She is a bright girl...I have tried to tell her not to involve herself in such activities after I got to know she

was involving in anti-CAA, NRC protests and complete her education first," he said.

He expressed apprehension over possible health issues of his daughter.

Police have provided security to Amulya's residence at Koppa in Chikkamagaluru after some protesters had staged

demonstrations, officials said. Several organisations held protests in the city on

Friday against the incident.

