Left Menu
Development News Edition

All 57 correctional homes in Bengal to have in-house radio

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 12:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 12:53 IST
All 57 correctional homes in Bengal to have in-house radio

In a bid to ensure that jail inmates have better living conditions, the state government

has decided to launch in-house radio stations in all 57 correctional homes.

According to Correctional Home department sources, the decision has been taken after the success of a pilot project

at the Dum Dum Central Correctional Home recently. "The project has been a huge success at Dum Dum

Central Jail. So it was decided that the project would be extended to other prisons of the state in a phased manner,"

State Correctional Home minister Ujjwal Biswas said. While elaborating about the project, Biswas said, the

jail department with the help of an NGO is training inmates to work as radio jockeys.

A room has been provided inside the jail premises with musical equipment. The radio jockeys would play the songs

through loudspeakers placed outside cells of prisoners and their working area, Biswas said.

"Although a decision has been taken to roll it out in a phased manner. But the issue of finding is also there. Let's

see how it works," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

World Bank presents guide for road safety opportunities, challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

JK Simmons to star in dark comedy 'My Only Sunshine', John Cusack in talks

Veteran actor JK Simmons is set to star in dark comedyheist thriller My Only Sunshine. Actor John Cusack is also in negotiations to join the film, reported Deadline.Mark Palansky is attached to direct the movie, which comes from Circle of C...

LTI enters the Nifty Next 50 Index

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. NSE has included technology consulting and digital solutions company Larsen Toubro Infotech LTI in its Nifty Next 50 Index. LTI got listed in July 2016, and the company has grown rapidly during last th...

Vietnam reports supply chain issues from virus, says may hit Samsung output

Vietnams manufacturing sector is suffering supply chain issues caused by the coronavirus epidemic, which may lead to a delay in production of Samsung Electronics new phones, the Ministry of Industry and Trade told Reuters on Friday.Car, ele...

HC allows Bhim Army to hold meeting at ground near RSS HQ

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on Friday allowed the Bhim Army to hold a meetingof its workers at Reshimbagh Ground here on February 22, but imposed certain conditions.A division bench of Justices Sunil Shukre and Madhav Jamdar s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020