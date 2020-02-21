Akhilesh Yadav hits out at CM Adityanath over Ramrajya remark

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday lashed out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his remark that the "country needs Ramrajya not Samajwad", terming it as against the very essence of the Constitution.

In a tweet, the SP chief said, "Mukhiyaji has said the country does not need socialism this means : he is against the essence of the Constitution. He is not with the poor but with the rich capitalists. He works for some special people and not for society. He is against steps towards ensuring social equality of neglected sections." The SP chief was reacting to the remarks made by the chief

minister while speaking on the Motion of Thanks to the governor's address in the state Assembly on Wednesday. The chief minister had said, "The country needs 'Ramrajya' not 'Samajwad'.

Without naming former chief minister and Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, Adityanath had also recalled his controversial “boys will be boys” remark and mocked the opposition for speaking on women empowerment. While opposing capital punishment for rape, Mulayam Singh Yadav had sparked an outrage by saying "ladke, ladke hain... galti ho jati hai (boys will be boys... they commit mistakes)." PTI SAB DV

