Tripura reaping benefits of Indo-Bangla pacts signed under
Ties between India and Bangladesh have strengthened under the Narendra Modi
government, and Tripura has benefited the most from this improved relationship, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said.
Deb, while addressing people after inaugurating a two-day tourism festival here on Thursday, said pacts signed
between the two countries last year would boost the state's trade and commerce potential.
"The agreement on a standard operating procedure (SOP) for access to Chittagong port (in Bangladesh) will ease the
process of goods transportation from the northeast. Add to that, the Agartala-Akhaura rail line is set to be operational
by next year. "The prime minister has also evinced interest in
establishing air connectivity between Tripura and Bangladesh," the chief minister stated.
Deb also said that his government was taking several initiatives to bolster the state's tourism prospects.
"Relationship between India and Bangladesh has improved under the Narendra Modi government, and Tripura is
reaping the benefits. Festivals such as this one will go a long way in strengthening people-to-people connect," he
insisted. Bangladesh Member of Parliament Abdus Shahid, who
joined the festival as an 'honoured' guest, said the relations between the two countries was getting better with each passing
day. Shahid, who had fought for Bangladesh's liberation in
1971, expressed gratitude to the people of the India for supporting his country during the time of crisis.
"We remember the support and contribution of the government of India and its army. We cannot forget the fact
that India had given shelter and provided food to one crore people at that time," he added.
