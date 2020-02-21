Left Menu
Development News Edition

Country''s first floating jetty inaugurated in Goa

  • PTI
  • |
  • Panaji
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 16:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 16:51 IST
Country''s first floating jetty inaugurated in Goa

Union Minister of State for Shipping Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday inaugurated the country's

first floating jetty here and an immigration facility at a cruise terminal in Vasco.

The jetty is located in the state port department's premises on the banks of Mandovi river.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Union AYUSH minister Shripad Naik and Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Tendulkar were present

on the occasion. "This floating jetty is the first such facility in the

country. It is made of cement concrete. It will boost inland waterways. They are environment friendly and can be built in a

short time. Three more will be built in Goa," Mandaviya said. The Union minister said the immigration counter at the

cruise terminal in Mormugao Port will help foreign nationals who arrive on cruise ships.

The state receives 45 international cruises annually in addition to domestic cruise boats.

He said the Sawant government has demanded that the cruise terminal be expanded and the Centre was scouting for

additional land for this. The state will also get a ropeway connecting two

tourist places, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

Southern Command felicitates 51 Army personnel

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-South Korean city recoils as coronavirus cases double overnight

The malls and restaurants in Daegu were empty and streets eerily quiet on Friday after the number of cases of coronavirus in South Korea doubled overnight to 204, almost all of them in and around the fourth largest city. Many of the infecti...

Six cases of coronavirus in Italy's Lombardy region - official

Six Italians have tested positive for the coronavirus in the northern Italian region of Lombardy, a local official said on Friday in the first known cases of local transmission in Italy of the potentially deadly illness.We have got six case...

Forcing opinion on others by disrupting normal life a form of terrorism: Kerala governor

In an apparent reference to the Shaheen Bagh protesters, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Friday said forcing opinion on others by disrupting normal life is a form of terrorism. Aggression does not come in the form of violence only. It...

Budget session: BJP may corner govt over farm distress, crime

The BJP is likely to corner the Maha Vikas Aghadi MVA government over issues like farm distress, a crime against women, alleged differences among the ruling allies over the transfer of the Elgar Parishad case probe to the NIA, during the Bu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020