Agra decks up to welcome Donald Trump

As Agra spruces up ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit, walls on the route from Kheria airport to the Taj Mahal were painted with images of the American leader on Friday.

  • Agra (Uttar Pradesh)
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 17:13 IST
  • Created: 21-02-2020 17:13 IST
Agra gears up to welcome US President Donald Trump.. Image Credit: ANI

As Agra spruces up ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit, walls on the route from Kheria airport to the Taj Mahal were painted with images of the American leader on Friday. Trump is expected to visit Taj Mahal on February 24.

There were paintings of the US flag and the US President with 'Namaste Trump" written below it. Other walls had 'Welcome USA President' graffiti written. Earlier in the day, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at the Taj Mahal dismissed reports of monkeys causing any trouble during Trump's visit.

Internal security of the Taj Mahal is provided by the CISF. Earlier on Thursday, Vasant Kumar Swarnkar, Superintendent Agra Division, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), had said that the Taj Mahal will remain closed for the general public from 12 noon on February 24 during the US President's visit.

Trump will be on a two-day visit to India from February 24 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

