Shah meets Jaishankar, Smriti, Harsimrat

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday held a meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Textiles Minister Smriti Irani and Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal here, officials said.

The details of the meeting are not immediately known.

The home minister met his three cabinet colleagues at his North Block office, an official said.

