Minister to take legal action against Bedi over govt schemes
Puducherry Minister Malladi Krishna Rao on Friday said he would take legal action against
Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi for allegedly interrupting implementation of developmental schemes, a charge denied
vehemently by her. Addressing reporters here, the Minister of Health and
Tourism accused Bedi of intimidating IAS officers, particularly Tamil IAS officers.
Referring to the recent findings of the CBI that none of the six officers of the territorial administration had
committed any wrong in the selection and admission of students to privately managed medical colleges in 2017, he said, "The
six had suffered mental agony because of the allegations the Lieutenant Governor had made against them to the CBI through
the Medical Council of India. "What is her answer to the harassment the officers had
suffered because of her authoritative stance," he asked. Bedi had also sent allegedly adverse reports against
'honest' officers to the Union Home Ministry, he said without disclosing their names.
Rao said his departments were not able to implement any centrally sponsored schemes or schemes evolved by the
territorial government because of the alleged intervention of Bedi.
"I will never compromise and I have seen several Kiran Bedis in my career and I will file a case against her in
the next one week to bring justice to the people and to ensure Bedi's intervention does not continue," Rao said.
He said the private medical colleges have been earmarking seats under government quota every year only
through the negotiations the government was holding with the managements.
"We will now pass a Bill in the forthcoming budget session of the assembly to specifically direct the medical
colleges to earmark 50 per cent of the total seats in MBBS to government sponsored students and no medical college could
play hide-and-seek game," he said. The Bill had been prepared and after a cabinet
approval the Bill would be adopted in the House which is likely to have the budget session in the last week of March or
early April. He said Bedi has been approaching the government
departments in the Central government asking them not to clear any grants for Puducherry.
"Should this be the style of functioning of a Lieutenant Governor," he asked. He said Bedi was rejected by
the people in the Assembly polls in 2016 in New Delhi and was later appointed to the gubernatorial post.
"We are elected by the people and hence the attitude of overbearing on her part would end in a fiasco," he said
adding that the Rs 137.28-crore Flood Wall and Soil Erosion Scheme for Yanam had also been stalled by the Lieutenant
Governor without any justification. Reacting to the Minister's allegations, Bedi dubbed
them as false and said it was a clear case of spreading misinformation.
On the charge that she was blocking implementation of various schemes ever since she assumed office in 2016 and that
he would launch legal action against her, the former IPS officer said she was not blocking any financially sound and
professionally vetted proposals. Also, she brushed aside as "another instance of
misinformation and false propaganda" the Minister`s allegation that she had been threatening IAS officers particularly Tamil
IAS officers by telling them that they would face CBI probe. However, she welcomed the announcement of the Health
Minister that a Bill would be adopted on the floor of the House in the forthcoming budget session for mandatory
allocation of 50 per cent of the total seats in MBBS for government sponsored candidates in private medical colleges.
