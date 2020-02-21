'Prasad Sewa' started for pilgrims near Vaishno Devi shrine

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) started a free 'Prasad Sewa' on Friday at Sanjichhat along the traditional route leading to the cave shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, an official said. This facility will be available to pilgrims round the clock and throughout the year, SMVDSB CEO Ramesh Kumar said.

After inaugurating the facility, Kumar said pilgrims would be served 'halwa', black channa and tea at the dedicated 'Prasad Sewa' building. "A covered waiting area has also been developed on the rooftop of the Prasad Sewa facility for the convenience of the pilgrims, particularly during the rainy season and inclement weather," he said.

The shrine board has been running a free community kitchen at Tarakote since May last year. It also works round the clock, Kumar said.

