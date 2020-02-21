PM Modi hands over 'Chadar' for offering at Ajmer Sharif

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday handed over a 'Chadar' that would be offered at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah on February 25. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi handed over a 'Chadar' that would be offered at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah," Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

In the picture posted by the PMO, Prime Minister Modi can be seen handing over the 'chadar' to a delegation from the Ajmer Sharif Sufi shrine. Earlier in the day, a delegation of Ajmer Sharif Dargah Committee met Prime Minister Modi. The delegation included the head of the Ajmer Sharif Dargah Committee, who prayed for peace, security and brotherhood in the country. Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi was also present during the meet.

Naqvi will visit Rajasthan and offer the 'Chadar" on behalf of the Prime Minister at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah on February 25. He will also read the message of the Prime Minister, extending greetings on Urs and appealing people to maintain peace and harmony in the country. Urs commemorates the death anniversary of Sufi saint Moinuddin Chishti. It is held over six days at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah and features night-long dhikr (zikr) qawwali singing. (ANI)

