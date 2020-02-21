UP: Stray dog menace in Pilibhit Health Centre

Stray dog menace has seemingly hit the emergency ward of Community Health Center, here in Puranpur of Pilibhit. Stray dogs were roaming around the wards and entering the rooms, lying on the beds meant for patients.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Seema Agarwal said" We came to know about this through media. This should not have happened. " "We will investigate this matter and take strict action against those who will be found guilty", she added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.