Mahadayi water dispute: Goa to file application in SC, says CM

Goa will file an application in the Supreme Court on the Mahadayi river water dispute pleading

that Karnataka not be allowed to go ahead with construction on the Kalasa Banduri project, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said

on Friday. The apex court on Thursday allowed Karnataka's plea

for implementation of the final award by a Water Dispute Tribunal for sharing the river's water.

"We are filing application for stay order before the SC in next three-four days pleading that Karnataka should be

asked not to conduct any activity at proposed dam site," the CM told reporters here.

Sawant claimed that, going by the past, Karnataka had a habit of starting work despite the case being heard in SC.

"I have also made a statement on the floor of the House that Karnataka has already diverted the water (Kalasa-

Banduri dam)," he said, and accused opposition parties of politicising the issue.

He said Thursday's order was not a "defeat" for Goa, adding that the next hearing in the apex court was in July.

