Left Menu
Development News Edition

Civil society threatens to step up pro-ILP stir in Meghalaya

  • PTI
  • |
  • Shillong
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 19:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 19:59 IST
Civil society threatens to step up pro-ILP stir in Meghalaya

Members of a civil society organisation in Meghalaya on Friday threatened to intensify

protest for an Inner Line Permit (ILP) regime in the state, a day after Chief Minister Conrad Sangma met Union Home Minister

Amit Shah and said the Centre was examining the proposal. Sangma had on Thursday led a delegation of the ruling

Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) that met Shah in New Delhi and sought ILP for the state as was in existence in Manipur,

Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Mizoram. Inner Line Permit is an official document issued by

the state government concerned to allow inward travel of an Indian citizen into a protected area for a limited period.

Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organization (COMSO), an umbrella body of 15 outfits, said since the

meeting with Shah did not yield a "positive outcome" its members would hit the streets again for implementation of the

ILP which, in effect, would exempt the state from the purview of Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

"We are disappointed with the outcome of the state delegation's meeting with Amit bhai. ILP existed before

Independence and recently another state (Mizoram) was brought under the regime," COMSO chairman Robert Kharjahrin said.

The Meghalaya House had in December unanimously adopted a resolution to urge the Union government to implement

the regime under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873, after anti-CAA protests swept the state.

In a statement on Thursday, Sangma said during the 40 -minute meeting Shah assured the delegation that the Centre

will examine the demand. "MDA partners met Union Home Minister Amit Shah ji to

urge GoI to implement ILP in the state. The honourable minister has assured that the government is examining the

matter," Sangma said. The chief minister also quoted Shah as having assured

the delegation that the Centre would always protect tribal rights.

"The Constitution has provisions to protect the rights of the tribals and the Govt of India will never allow those

rights to be diluted in any way. "If there are any measures that would tantamount to

encroachment of the tribal rights, the Govt of India will work in coordination with Meghalaya to safeguard the interest of

the people," the chief minister said, quoting Shah. Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, Sports

Minister Banteidor Lyngdoh, Urban Affairs Minister Hamletson Dohling and HSPDP representative Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar

were part of the delegation that met Shah.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

Blade Nzimande welcomes decision on new university for innovation

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Pak welcomes US-Taliban agreement, hopes this will bring peace in Afghanistan

Pakistan on Friday welcomed the proposed US-Taliban agreement, hoping that all parties would now seize this historic opportunity to bring a comprehensive and inclusive political settlement for durable peace and stability in war-torn Afghani...

LG V60 ThinQ leaks ahead of official release

Mobile World Congress MWC 2020 is officially cancelled but details on upcoming smartphones have already started leaking out with the LG V60 ThinQ being the first.A render published by Android Headlines shows off the LG V60 ThinQs narrow-bez...

WHO chief says international team heading to Wuhan on Saturday (AFP) RUPRUP

WHO chief says international team heading to Wuhan on Saturday AFP RUPRUP...

Motor racing-The others are faster than us, says Ferrari F1 boss

Ferrari Formula One boss Mattia Binotto said on Friday he was less optimistic about his teams pace than he had been in testing last year and rivals were faster than them.Champions Mercedes have been impressively quick in the first week of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020