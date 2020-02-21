RSS chief Bhagwat to attend Sewa Bharti event in Jaipur next month

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will be in Jaipur next month to attend an event organised by Rashtriya Sewa Bharti, which is associated with the Sangh. The three-day event will see participation of more than 5,000 representatives from 1,200 organisations at Keshav Vidhyapith in Jamdoli here.

Rashtriya Sewa Bharti president Pannalal Bhansali said an exhibition on the organisation's work will be inaugurated on March 26 and the Sewa Sangam event will be held from March 27 to 29. He informed that Bhagwat will attend the event on March 28.

The Sewa Sangam event is held once in every 5 years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

