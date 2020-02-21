Several Maha issues discussed with PM: Aaditya Thackeray
Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Friday said various issues relating to
the state figured in the meeting between Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.
In a series of tweets after the meeting, he said the issue of GST compensation to Maharashtra, the Pradhan Mantri
Fasal Yojana, the Central road fund, Baliraja Sanjivani Yojana and pending proposals, as well as those related to the PMC
bank, were discussed with the prime minister. Aaditya, who holds the state environment and protocol
departments as well, said he discussed environmental issues including electric mobility, renewable energy, solar powering
highways and the ban on single use plastic. "I briefed him about urban forests we are creating in
Maharashtra," he said. This was CM Thackeray's first visit to Delhi after
taking charge in the state.
