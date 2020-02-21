Several Maha issues discussed with PM: Aaditya Thackeray

Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Friday said various issues relating to

the state figured in the meeting between Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

In a series of tweets after the meeting, he said the issue of GST compensation to Maharashtra, the Pradhan Mantri

Fasal Yojana, the Central road fund, Baliraja Sanjivani Yojana and pending proposals, as well as those related to the PMC

bank, were discussed with the prime minister. Aaditya, who holds the state environment and protocol

departments as well, said he discussed environmental issues including electric mobility, renewable energy, solar powering

highways and the ban on single use plastic. "I briefed him about urban forests we are creating in

Maharashtra," he said. This was CM Thackeray's first visit to Delhi after

taking charge in the state.

