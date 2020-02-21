J-K: 6 drug peddlers arrested, over 61 kg poppy straw seized

Six suspected drug peddlers, including a woman, were arrested on Friday after six kg charas and over 61 kg poppy straw were found in their possession at two separate places along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, police said. The woman and two other suspected peddlers were arrested at Rani Talaw in the Kala Jhad area of Jhajjar Kotli along the highway near here, a police official said.

They were identified as Kousar Bano, a resident of Janipur locality of Jammu, and Azad Ahmad Dar and Nazir Ahmad Mantoo of Kulgam district, the official said, adding that six kg charas was seized from them. In another operation, the official said, three narcotic smugglers -- Devinder Maish of Gurdaspur (Punjab) and Budgam residents Abdul Arhad and Sajjad Ahmed -- were arrested after 61.76 kg poppy straw was recovered from two vehicles during checking near Chenani along the highway in Udhampur district.

All six were booked under the NDPS Act, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

