Day temperature falls after fresh rains, snowfalls in Himachal

The day temperature fell considerably after fresh rains and snowfalls in many areas of Himachal Pradesh on Friday, the Meteorological Department said. Himachal Pradesh's tourist hotspots Kufri and Shimla received fresh snowfall, Shimla MeT Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

Kufri received 23 cm of snowfall, followed by five cms of snowfall in Mashobra and Khadrala and three cms in Shimla, Singh said. Many parts of the state witnessed light to moderate rains also, he added.

Ghamrooe experienced 47 mm of rains, followed by Sangrah (39 mm), Jatton Barrage (28 mm), Shimla (22 mm), Rajgarh (21 mm) and Paonta Sahib 20 mm. Other placer like Jubbar Hatti, Nahan, Dharamshala, Dalhousie, Sujanpur Tira, Hamirpur, Mandi received rains between 20 and thee mms.

Maximum temperatures during the day decreased by four to five degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours after rains and snowfalls. The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Una at 24.6 degrees Celsius.

Dharamshala recorded a high of 18.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Manali 12.8 degrees Celsius, Shimla 9.6 degrees Celsius, Kalpa 7.9 degrees Celsius, Keylong 4.7 degrees Celsius and Kufri 4 degrees Celsius, he added. There was, however, no appreciable change in the minimum temperatures, he added.

The administrative centre Keylong of tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 3.7 degrees Celsius, the weatherman said. Kufri recorded a low of minus 1.6 degrees Celsius followed by Shimla 0.2 degrees Celsius, Dalhousie 1.7 degrees Celsius and Manali 4 degrees Celsius.

The MeT centre forecast rains and snowfall at a few places in middle and high hills of the state on Sunday. PTI DJI RAX

RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.