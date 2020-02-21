None affected by corona virus in Tripura : Health department
Tripura health department is maintaining a close vigil of those who have returned from the
corona virus affected countries and have asked them to go for medical check ups in government hospitals, a statement issued
by it said on Friday. The department has identified 22 such persons who have
recently returned from China, Singapore and Thailand, it said. As per the instructions of the government, vigil is
being maintained on those who have travelled to corona virus- affected countries like China, Hong Kong, Singapore and
Thailand after January 15, 2020, it added. When contacted the director of health and family
welfare department, Radha Debbarma said, There are no positive cases".
The statement said, "There is no need to be unnecessarily anxious. Nobody in our state has been infected
with novel corona virus. Neither have we identified any suspected patient till now.
"The health department is maintaining a close vigil on the situation as part of routine practice," it added.
