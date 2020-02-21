7 injured in road accident in Mathura

Seven people were injured on Friday when their car collided with a tractor in the Kumha area on the Mathura-Hathras road here, police said. The car was headed for Hapur from Mathura when it collided with the tractor coming from the opposite direction, they said.

"The injured were rushed to two different private hospitals," a police official said. The tractor driver fled the spot after the accident, leaving the vehicle behind, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.