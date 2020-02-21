Left Menu
Development News Edition

7 injured in road accident in Mathura

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mathura
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 22:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 22:30 IST
7 injured in road accident in Mathura
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Seven people were injured on Friday when their car collided with a tractor in the Kumha area on the Mathura-Hathras road here, police said. The car was headed for Hapur from Mathura when it collided with the tractor coming from the opposite direction, they said.

"The injured were rushed to two different private hospitals," a police official said. The tractor driver fled the spot after the accident, leaving the vehicle behind, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

Blade Nzimande welcomes decision on new university for innovation

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

US prepares to sign withdrawal deal with Taliban on February 29

Eds Adds comments from Ghani, Taliban spokesman, US Kabul, Feb 21 AFP The US and the Taliban are set to sign a historic agreement that would pave the way to ending Americas longest war, the bitter foes announced Friday, hours after Kabul sa...

TN CM chairs inaugural session of Diplomatic Outreach Summit on Investment Opportunities

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisami on Friday chaired the inaugural session of Diplomatic Outreach Summit on Economic and Investment Opportunities organised by the Ministry of External Affairs.Taking Indias economic diplomacy to...

Report: A's P Fiers acknowledges threats

Oakland Athletics pitcher Mike Fiers, who exposed the Houston Astros method of electronically stealing signs in the 2017 season, has acknowledged receiving threats of physical violence, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. Fiers was a ...

Banners with BJP symbol and message requesting Sovan Chatterjee to take up reins of Kolkata put up

Banners, with the BJPs lotus symbol, image of former Kolkata mayor and disgruntled party leader Sovan Chatterjee and a message requesting him to return and take up the reins of the city, have been put up in many areas, fuelling speculations...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020