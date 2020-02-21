Maha: 4 women killed as soil caves in at dam site in Nagpur

Four women were killed and three people sustained injuries when soil caved in near Adasa

Patkakhedi village in Nagpur district on Friday morning, police said.

Anusaya Hirdey Tekam (45), Varsha Shamlal Madavi (26), Sunita Kailas (35) and Rampyari Udaysingh Kakoria (18), all

residents of Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh, were engaged in digging work along with 30 others to build a small dam when

the incident happened, an official said. "We have registered a case of causing death by

negligence against contractor Mandeep Choudhary and engineer Jagdish Prasad," said Inspector Ashok Koli of Saoner police

station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.