Hyderabad varsity imposes fine for organising 'Shaheenbagh Night' event; 'unacceptable' say students

The University of Hyderabad has issued a notice against three Varsity students imposing Rs 5,000 fine on each of them stating that they were involved in organising "Shaheenbagh Night Event" in the University premises. According to the University's order dated February 18, Faseesh Ahmed, Sahana Pradeep, and AS Adish were involved in organising the event on January 31 and painting graffiti and defacing the walls at the North Shopping Complex, inspite instructions from Security Personnel not to conduct events as there was no permission to organise it after 9 pm.

Students' Union of Hyderabad University said that the monetary fine on students is "unacceptable" and demanded the fine imposed on the students is withdrawn unconditionally. "Students' Union 2019-20 condemns the autocratic and undemocratic attitude of the administration. It demands that the fine imposed on the students is withdrawn unconditionally. HCUSU also assures the Student community that we will not bow down to the administration at any cost and will take any and eve, possible step to safeguard the democratic interests of the students," Students' Union stated in a statement dated February 21.

Students' Union said that the use of public space to present our discontent and dissent cannot be considered illegal and violation of University rules. "As regarding the defacement and damage to University walls, it is debatable what administration considers as defacement and damage. Use of public space to present our discontent and dissent cannot be considered illegal and violation of University rules. Public walls act as a place to bring out discussion and debates about important issues. These walls have also been used by the administration to paste posters regularly and students doing the same cannot be termed as breach of rules," read the statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.