2 dead, around 30 injured in bus-truck collision in Jharkhand's Khunti
Two people died while around 30 others suffered injuries after a bus and a truck collided in Khunti on Friday, police said.
Injured persons have been shifted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS). (ANI)
