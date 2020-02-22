Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 dead, around 30 injured in bus-truck collision in Jharkhand's Khunti

Two people died while around 30 others suffered injuries after a bus and a truck collided in Khunti on Friday, police said.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Khunti (Jharkhand)
  • |
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 03:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-02-2020 03:25 IST
2 dead, around 30 injured in bus-truck collision in Jharkhand's Khunti
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Two people died while around 30 others suffered injuries after a bus and a truck collided in Khunti on Friday, police said.

Injured persons have been shifted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus spreads in Middle East as death toll hits 4 in Iran

Home Ministers of India, Maldives welcome expansion of bilateral cooperation

China finds spike in coronavirus cases in two jails, officials fired

Double star system flipping between two alter egos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

NFLPA delays CBA vote after union committee’s decision

NFL Players Association player representatives delayed a vote on a proposed collective bargaining agreement Friday after the unions executive committee voted against recommending the deal on the table. Citing a source, ESPNs Dan Graziano re...

Entertainment News Roundup: Prince Harry to meet Jon Bon Jovi; Irons defends himself against critics of his Berlinale role and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Prince Harry to meet Jon Bon Jovi and veterans choir at Abbey Road studiosBritains Prince Harry will visit Abbey Road Studios in London on Feb. 28 to meet singer Jon Bon Jovi and m...

US virus cases climb to 35 with return of cruise passengers

Sacramento, Feb 22 AP At least 18 Americans who returned home from a quarantined cruise ship are infected with the new virus, bringing the number of cases in the U.S. to 35, health officials said Friday. More confirmed cases are likely amon...

UPDATE 1-India set to dazzle Trump with pomp and circumstance as trade rows fester

U.S. President Donald Trump will be accorded the biggest public reception given to any foreign leader in years during his visit to India beginning on Monday, officials say, one that could help paper over the two countries growing friction o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020