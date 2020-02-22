Agra decked with billboards to welcome US President Donald Trump

Ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit to Agra, scores of banners and hoardings have been installed by the state and central government to welcome the visiting dignitary. The road from the airport to the Taj Mahal has several billboards on display, with photographs of the US President and the first lady Melania Trump along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Some of them sport taglines like "Grand welcome of India's best friend to the city of Love-Agra" and " Strong leadership, strong country." "We have put lots of billboards on the road from the airport to the Taj Mahal. We all will welcome him," said, Naveen Jain, Agra Mayor.

Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Agra on February 24. The US President is expected to visit the Taj Mahal and attend a cultural function during his visit to the city. (ANI)

