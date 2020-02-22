Left Menu
Development News Edition

Agra decked with billboards to welcome US President Donald Trump

Ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit to Agra, scores of banners and hoardings have been installed by the state and central government to welcome the visiting dignitary.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 11:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-02-2020 11:16 IST
Agra decked with billboards to welcome US President Donald Trump
A billboard welcoming US President Donald Trump [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit to Agra, scores of banners and hoardings have been installed by the state and central government to welcome the visiting dignitary. The road from the airport to the Taj Mahal has several billboards on display, with photographs of the US President and the first lady Melania Trump along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Some of them sport taglines like "Grand welcome of India's best friend to the city of Love-Agra" and " Strong leadership, strong country." "We have put lots of billboards on the road from the airport to the Taj Mahal. We all will welcome him," said, Naveen Jain, Agra Mayor.

Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Agra on February 24. The US President is expected to visit the Taj Mahal and attend a cultural function during his visit to the city. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus spreads in Middle East as death toll hits 4 in Iran

Home Ministers of India, Maldives welcome expansion of bilateral cooperation

China finds spike in coronavirus cases in two jails, officials fired

Double star system flipping between two alter egos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Williamson nets 25 as Pelicans sweep Blazers

Zion Williamson scored 25 points and the New Orleans Pelicans completed a four-game season sweep of Portland with a solid 128-115 road victory over the Trail Blazers on Friday night. Jrue Holiday recorded 20 points, nine assists and four st...

New Zealand 216-5 at stumps on day 2 of first Test

New Zealand were 216 for five in their first innings at stumps in reply to Indias total of 165 on the second day of the opening Test at Basin Reserve here on Saturday. Kane Williamson 89 top-scored, while Ross Taylor 44 too chipped in with ...

Aeroflot Open: Subramaniyam posts creditable win; Sethuraman held to draw

Bharath Subramaniyam registered a creditable win while S P Sethuraman was held to a draw as the Indian duo shared the joint second spot with two others after three rounds in the A group of Aeroflot Open chess tournament here. Azervbaijans R...

UPDATE 1-State TV reports Iranian mayor tests positive for coronavirus, official denies report

An Iranian official has tested positive for coronavirus, state TV reported on Saturday.Morteza Rahmanzadeh, the mayor of district 13 of the capital Tehran, was hospitalized with coronavirus symptoms on Friday, according to state TV. But the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020