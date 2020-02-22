Left Menu
Maha village passes resolution against CAA, NRC

Patrud village in Beed district of Maharashtra has passed a resolution against the

Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The gram panchayat of Patrud in Majalgaon tehsil passed the resolution at its meeting held on February 2.

The copy of the resolution has gone viral on social media.

"There is confusion in the society over the CAA and NRC. All the people residing here are Indians, but don't have

any documents to prove their nationality. Hence CAA and NRC should not be implemented in the village," the resolution

says. A resident of Pathrud, Eknath Maske, said, "The

population of the village is around 18,000. The villagers were against the new citizenship law and NRC. Hence we decided not

to implement these things in the village and passed a resolution."

Gram sevak Sudhakar Gaikwad said, "The government's move on CAA and NRC affected the social fabric of the village.

Therefore, the villagers decided to pass this resolution." PTI AW

NP NP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

