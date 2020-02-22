Driver killed as truck falls into gorge in J-K's Ramban

Banihal/Jammu, Feb 22 (PTI) A truck driver was killed after his vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district early on Saturday morning, police said. The deceased was identified as Jagdish Kumar (40), a resident of Udhampur district's Ramnagar area, they said.

The truck, which was loaded with washing machines and refrigerators, was on its way to Srinagar from Jammu. It skidded off the road and rolled down into a 400 feet deep gorge at Chamalwas near Banihal in Ramban around 5 am, a police official said. Rescuers immediately swung into action and pulled out the driver's body, he said.

The body was handed over to Kumar's family after completion of legal formalities, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

