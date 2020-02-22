Shaheen Bagh protest an example of struggle between rights and duties of people: Naqvi
Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday termed the Shaheen Bagh protest against CAA an example of the struggle between rights and duties of the people. "They (protesters) understand their rights but not their duties. I do not think one can achieve their rights by abducting (blocking) a road," Naqvi said at the Indian Student Parliament event held at Vigyan Bhawan here.
"We will always be caught up in confusion if we do not understand our rights and duties," he said. The protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), primarily by local women, started in Shaheen Bagh in mid-December, has led to blocking of a road connecting southeast Delhi areas to Noida causing daily hardships to commuters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
- Shaheen Bagh
- CAA
- Vigyan Bhawan
- Delhi
- Noida
ALSO READ
SC to hear pleas against protest at Shaheen Bagh on Monday
SC says it will hear pleas seeking removal of protestors from Delhi's Shaheen Bagh on Feb 10
Kerala FM begins budget presentation with anti-CAA remarks
We understand there is problem, says SC on pleas against Shaheen Bagh protests
SC to hear pleas against protest at Shaheen Bagh after Delhi polls