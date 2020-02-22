President Trump likely to be offered 'Trump platter' at Bukhara

A 'Trump platter', comprising signature dishes from ITC Maurya's restaurant Bukhara with a little customisation, is likely to be laid out for US President Donald Trump during his maiden visit to India, sources said. The Bukhara restaurant, which has hosted several heads of states, including former US presidents, and has not altered its menu for the last 41 years.

Like his predecessors, Trump is likely to dine at the iconic restaurant where a 'Trump platter' is likely to be laid out for him. It will be customised according to his taste, the sources said. The hotel, however, has not revealed anything about the arrangements made for Trump, including the food.

Barack Obama had visited India twice in 2010 and 2015 as the president and he was served the 'Obama platter'. Since then, the dish has become a part of the menu and is also very popular among the guests. The Obama platter consists of tandoori jhinga, machhli tikka, murg boti Bukhara and kebabs.

When Bill Clinton had visited Bukhara as the president, the hotel had introduced "Clinton platter" and "Chelsea platter". Bukhara's dishes are mainly tandoor based and has an assortment of kebabs, the signature 'Dal Bukhara' and breads like 'Khasta Roti', 'Bharwan Kulcha'.

Trump is also likely to be gifted an apron with a painting of M F Husain. Legend has it that Husain was so impressed with Bukhara that he painted his trademark horse on his canvas while having food at the restaurant.

This trademark horse has been replicated on the aprons that are given as mementos to the guests. These aprons will also be presented to the Trumps, the sources said. When Obama had stayed at the ITC Maurya in 2015, he was served food from the hotel's roof top European restaurant WestView where he dined with top CEOs from India and US on January 26. The dinner was hosted at the Grand Presidential Floor.

First Lady Michelle Obama chose to experience the famed Bukhara cuisine and had a private dinner with select members. PTI SLB/PR ZMN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.