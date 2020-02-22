'Rice grain' artist gears up to welcome Trump

'Rice grain' artist Venkatesh has joined the ongoing preparations to welcome US President Donald Trump here on February 24. The artist on Saturday created a portrait of Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi using rice grains at 'Ahmedabad One Mall'.

He also involved himself in public engagements where the people were asked to write their messages for President Trump on rice grains. As the messages poured in, the artist incorporated the grain into his portrait of President Trump.

He is also intending to have a participation of over 5,000 people for this portrait, which is expected to contain 5,000 rice grains. The mall authority has allotted Venkatesh space at the ground floor for the promotion of the Namaste Trump event, to be held here on February 24. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.