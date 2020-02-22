RPF personnel saves life of man dragged by train in Bengal

An RPF personnel came to the timely rescue of a 43-year-old man, who slipped and fell while trying to board a train at Midnapore railway station in West Bengal, a GRP officer said on Saturday.

The incident happened around 10 pm on Friday when Sujoy Ghosh, a resident of Barbetia in Kharagpur Rural police station area, was trying to board the Kharagpur-Asansol passenger from platform number 1, he said. CCTV footage of the platform showed Ghosh getting dragged by the train and stairs of coaches hitting him on his head and legs, the officer said. Just as he was about to get hit by the stairs of the subsequent coach, the alert RPF constable, Dharmendra Yadav, pulled him out by his legs, he said.

The footage further showed that the train came to a halt after the incident and passengers rushed towards Ghosh, the officer said. Ghosh was admitted to the Midnapore Medical College and Hospital and his condition has improved, he added.

