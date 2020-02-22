Brown sugar seized, man arrested in Sikkim

A person has been arrested after brown sugar worth Rs 4 lakh was seized from his possession in

South Sikkim, police said on Saturday. The seizure was made during checking of vehicles at

Melli checkpost on Friday night, South Sikkim Superintendent of Police Prawin Gurung said.

The accused person has been booked under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act,

1985, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

