One more arrested in financial fraud case in J-K

  • PTI
  • Jammu
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 19:18 IST
  • Created: 22-02-2020 19:18 IST
The Crime Branch of the Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday arrested one more person allegedly involved in swindling crores of rupees by fraudulent means from gullible people in Poonch district last year. Six people, including main accused Tariq Mehmood, were arrested last year in connection with the case, while property and cash worth Rs 1.5 crore was seized.

Nazeer Hussain, a resident of Dhanwan Morha village of Chingus, was arrested from his hideout at Kalakote in Rajouri district, a spokesman of the Crime Branch said. Hussain, who was working as a driver of Mehmood, was evading his arrest for the last seven months.

He is being put to questioning to ascertain the modus operandi of the gang and other aspects related to the case, the spokesman said. The case pertains to huge financial fraud committed by a non-banking financial company in the name and style of 'Hables-e-Commerce Private Limited' run by the six accused persons.

Huge amounts were deposited by the people of Rajouri and Poonch districts with the company before the accused persons went underground. On May 16 last year, a complaint was lodged at Police Station Mendhar in Poonch by Abdul Karim of Pathanteer village and others alleging that Mehmood, Murtaza Ahmed, Imtiaz Ahmed and others swindled crores of rupees from the inhabitants of Mendhar and its surrounding areas on the pretext of providing different products with huge interest.

On receipt of the complaint, a case under relevant sections of law was registered, the spokesman said, adding in view of the sensitivity of the case, the investigation was transferred to the Crime Branch, Jammu. He said the investigation of the case was taken up by the Crime Branch on May 22 last year and after conducting a thorough investigation, a preliminary charge sheet of the case has been produced before a local court in Mendhar against the six arrested persons.

