Left Menu
Development News Edition

Come up with new and innovative solutions to challenges faced

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 19:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-02-2020 19:48 IST
Come up with new and innovative solutions to challenges faced

by farmers Hyderabad, Feb 22 (PTI):Vice President MVenkaiahNaidu

on Saturday called upon scientists and researchers to come up with new innovations and ideas to find solutions to the

challenges faced by Indian farmers. He said there has to be a meeting of minds between

scientists, researchers, Krishi Vigyan Kendras and farmers, who are the main stakeholders, to adopt best practices and

make agriculture remunerative. Naidu was speaking after inaugurating the secondedition

of 'Exhibition and Conference on Agri-Technology and Innovation' atthe Prof Jayashankar Telangana State

Agriculture University here. Observing that a farmer is the best teacher on

agriculture, he said that miracles can be created if farmers' knowledge relating to the field and the research of the

scientist are brought together. The Vice President suggested the students studying

agriculture spend half their time in classrooms and the rest with farmers to gain first hand practical knowledge and

acquaint themselves with the problems of the farmers. Naidu also called on agriculture universities to focus on

developing new varieties, including pest resistant and climate smart variants, apart from enhancing the productivity levels.

Calling for collective efforts to achieve self- sufficiency in food production, he said a country like India

should not depend on imported food security. Stating that freebies and loan waivers were not the

solution, Naidu said that they only provide temporary relief. What was needed were the long-term and holistic measures

that make agriculture viable and profitable, an official release quoted him as saying.

Listing some such long term measures, he suggested quality power supply, development of rural infrastructure,

including godowns, cold storage facilities and refrigerator vans, apart from ensuring quality inputs and timely and

adequate credit to the farmers. Calling for diversification of agriculture, the Vice

President said that farmers should be encouraged to grow new crops in addition to traditional crops.

He also stressed the need for farmers to take up ancillary activities such as poultry, dairy, horticulture and

aquaculture to supplement their income. Expressing concern over fast depleting water resources,

Naidu called for preservation and protection of traditional water bodies.

He appreciated the work done by the Telangana government in this regard.

The Vice-President said organic farming is the need of the hour to mitigate farm crisis and climate change issues and

called for more technological tools to assist organic farmers. At another event organised by Swarna Bharat Trust near

here, Naidufelicitated three Padma Awardees from Telangana - ace badminton playerP V Sindhu, innovative farmer Chintala

Venkat Reddy and well known Sanskrit and Telugu poet Vijayasarathi Sribhashyam.

Sindhu is a recipient of Padma Bhushan, while the other two were recently awarded the Padma Shri by the government, an

official release said. Naidu, who also inaugurated a medical camp, expressed

concern over the rising incidences of Non Communicable Diseases in the country and urged doctors and the media to

create awareness among the people, particularly the youngsters on the need to take preventive measures.

He pointed out that a sedentary lifestyle and unhealthy food habits were mainly responsible for NCDs and urged the

youth to shun eating junk food and take up physical activity on a daily basis to remain fit.

Observing that programmes like Fit India, Yoga and Swachh Bharat Mission were meant to ensure good health and hygiene

for all, Naidu asked the youth to adopt these programmes and turn them into people's movements.

The Vice President stressed the need to live in harmony with nature and focus on water conservation efforts.

Naidu also urged the youth not to support those indulging in violence and to develop a positive and constructive

attitude in life.PTI VVKAPR APR APR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

Coronavirus spreads in Middle East as death toll hits 4 in Iran

Home Ministers of India, Maldives welcome expansion of bilateral cooperation

China finds spike in coronavirus cases in two jails, officials fired

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Melania Trump to attend 'Happiness Class' at Delhi govt school

US First Lady Melania Trump will be joining the Happiness Class at the Sarvodaya co-ed school in Moti Bagh here during her visit, sources said on Saturday. During the Happiness Class, Melania will spend around 15-20 minutes with the childre...

Woman dies after delivering dead child in Uttarakhand's Chamoli

A woman died soon after delivering&#160;a dead child at&#160;a community health centre in Chamoli district on Saturday. The incident occurred at Joshimath where the woman of Nepali origin&#160;was&#160;admitted this morning for delivery.The...

3 women dead in fire at Chandigarh PG

Three young women lost their lives when a fire broke out on Saturday at a house in Chandigarh where they were staying as paying guests, police said. As many as five girls were on the first floor of the residential accommodation at Sector 32...

UPDATE 2-Macron tells farmers he'll fight for EU budget, wine tariff relief

President Emmanuel Macron told farmers on Saturday that France would continue to oppose cuts to agricultural subsidies, a day after EU budget discussions ended in deadlock, while also promising compensation for wine producers hit by U.S. ta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020