Three men arrested with 2.6 kg drugs in Muzaffarnagar

Three men were arrested with around 2.6 kg drugs in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Saturday, police said. Speaking to reporters, Circle Officer S K Gill said 2.148 kg of ganja and 450 grams of charas along with Rs 5,620 cash were recovered from their possession during checking in Sisoli village under Bhora Kalan police station limits of the district.

Two mobile phones were also confiscated from them. The accused were identified as Naveen, Amit Kumar and Sanni, the officer said.

A case was registered and the three men were arrested under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the CO added. One accused Ram Avtar is absconding, the officer further said.

