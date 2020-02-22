Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K institute, Canadian firm sign pact on cannabis research

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 20:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-02-2020 20:08 IST
J-K institute, Canadian firm sign pact on cannabis research

Jammu and Kashmir will be the first in the country to develop medicines from the cannabis plant, said Union minister Jitendra Singh describing it a "historic" achievement. The CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (IIIM), Jammu, signed a major agreement on cannabis research with IndusCann, a Canadian company, here on Saturday in the presence of the Union minister and R R Bhatnagar, adviser to Lt Governor G C Murmu.

"This is the first-of-its-kind project in India and a historic moment for Jammu and Kashmir. Till now, we only have the misuse and abuse of this ancient plant having lot of medicinal values and with the signing of this agreement, we are reintroducing this ancient product with all good properties," Singh said addressing the gathering after the signing of the agreement. The Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office shared the efforts made by the IIIM Director Ram Vishwakarma over the past two years to get a nod from the government for the project.

He said when a patent developed from this, it would be a major source of revenue for the UT and India as a whole. "Incidentally, it is happening at a time when the UT government is trying hard to attract investors from outside," he said.

"Other investors are yet to come but one of the first major foreign investment is happening in Jammu and Kashmir," Singh said. He said the IIIM had remained under-utilised.

"I am sure today, it will mark the beginning of a new journey when it will get the deserved recognition and glory. The new dawn is unfolding for Jammu and Kashmir," the minister said referring to scrapping of J-K's special status. He also referred to the upcoming bio-technology park in Kathua, saying it will be completed in the next six months.

Vishwakarma said the cannabis had been associated with the Indian culture and medicine since centuries but due to its misuse as psycho-active substance, it was banned worldwide in 1980s onwards and put under narcotic list. "The current scientific collaboration between the CSIR-IIIM and IndusCann on cannabis research will totally transform the uses and application of cannabis," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

Coronavirus spreads in Middle East as death toll hits 4 in Iran

Home Ministers of India, Maldives welcome expansion of bilateral cooperation

China finds spike in coronavirus cases in two jails, officials fired

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Uncertainties too great to permit reliable forecasting: IMF MD on COVID-19 impact

International Monetary Fund IMF Managing Director MD Kristalina Georgieva has said that uncertainties arising out of the outbreak of coronavirus in China are too great to permit reliable forecasting. We are still learning about how this com...

Melania Trump to attend 'Happiness Class' at Delhi govt school

US First Lady Melania Trump will be joining the Happiness Class at the Sarvodaya co-ed school in Moti Bagh here during her visit, sources said on Saturday. During the Happiness Class, Melania will spend around 15-20 minutes with the childre...

Woman dies after delivering dead child in Uttarakhand's Chamoli

A woman died soon after delivering&#160;a dead child at&#160;a community health centre in Chamoli district on Saturday. The incident occurred at Joshimath where the woman of Nepali origin&#160;was&#160;admitted this morning for delivery.The...

3 women dead in fire at Chandigarh PG

Three young women lost their lives when a fire broke out on Saturday at a house in Chandigarh where they were staying as paying guests, police said. As many as five girls were on the first floor of the residential accommodation at Sector 32...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020