ShaheenBagh-type stir will not be allowed in Hyderabad:Top cop

Hyderabad, Feb 22 (PTI)Amid continuing anti-CAA protests in parts of the country, Hyderabad Police

Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Saturday said no Shaheen Bagh type stir would be allowed in the city.

The top cop requested political parties and others to apply for permission as per proper procedure for holding

protests. "There is no Shaheen Bagh like incident in Hyderabad.

Do not compare Hyderabad with places where all these negative things are happening.

Nothing like Shaheen Bagh will be allowed in Hyderabad..impossible," Anjani Kumar told reporters.

The Hyderabad Police will take legal action if common public is put to inconvenience, he reiterated.

Political protests are important butlaw and order is more important, Kumar said, adding, Hyderabad city has seen

more than 200 protests/rallies (anti-Citizenship Amendment Act and also pro-CAA).

During such protests at other places in the country, there have been burning of vehicles, firing, people sitting

for a month on dharna, but in Hyderabad such things are not happening, he said.

It is only because Hyderabad Police are concerned about safety, security and comfort of common public, he said.

"...At every place if you want to sit on dharna then it will cause inconvenience to common public and hence we have

taken legal action and booked cases pertaining to some places where the protests were held," he said.

"If there is denial (for permission for holding protests) there are reasons. Some vested interests have

approached courts and the court has given guidelines and court guidelines are supreme.

Whatever conditions we are putting it is as per judgment of High Court," the police chief said.

Reacting to a query, Additional Commissioner of Police, (Law & Order)D S Chauhan said right to protest does

not mean right to continued protests every day. At Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi, protesters have been on

a sit-in against the new citizenship law for over two months. Two interlocutors were appointed by the Supreme Court

to initiate talks with the protesters. Protests have also been organised in different parts

of the city by different organisations including political parties against the CAA, National Register of Citizens and

National Population Register.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.