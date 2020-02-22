Told to look for job, MP man kills mother with washing paddle

A 32-year-old man killed his mother and stuffed her body in a box in Khandwa in Madhya

Pradesh after she asked him to look for a job, police said on Saturday.

Santosh Patil killed his 50-year-old mother Vimla Bai with a wooden paddle (used to wash clothes) in Ram Nagar

locality under Kotwali police station limits on Monday and put the body in a box, superintendent of police Shivdayal Singh

said. "On the intervening night of Thursday-Friday, he put

the body in a sack and threw it in a drain. People who experienced a foul smell in the area alerted police on Friday.

We zeroed in on Patil after checking CCTVs in the vicinity," the SP said.

Patil said he enacted the plan after watching a crime -based serial on television, the official added.

