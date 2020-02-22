Left Menu
Development News Edition

Talk with friends, family in your native language: Amit Shah to youths

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 21:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-02-2020 21:06 IST
Talk with friends, family in your native language: Amit Shah to youths

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday appealed to the youths of the country to speak in their own language while communicating with friends and family and said a country's culture is safe only when its languages are safe. Shah also said India is only country in the world which is united by its culture. He said the country has many languages and dialects, 7-8 languages in just one state, around 150 dialects in the Northeast, and "these languages and dialects are the identity of our country".

"Whenever you talk with your friends, family or parents, talk in your own language. Because it is very important to keep alive your own language," he said, addressing an event on "Nationalism In Times of Strife" at the Zee Aarth Festival here. The home minister said it is very necessary to save the languages because "if a language is saved, its music is saved and its history is saved".

"If a language is saved, its culture is saved, its way of life is saved," he said. Shah said he met many foreigners during his long political career who had no knowledge what was their original language. "After 50 years we should not face a similar kind of situation," he said.

The home minister said India is the only country in the world whose culture is intact even after thousands of years and it is everyone's responsibility to carry it forward. Shah said every country in the world is known by its boundary, geography and political system - be it Europe or America.

"Their identity is their geography and political system. India is the world's only country which is not a geo-political country but a geo-cultural country. It is our culture which is binding all of us together," he said. The home minister said people of India never considered any one as outsider.

"Despite so many attacks on our country and being enslaved for so long, we could save our identity and our culture," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

Coronavirus spreads in Middle East as death toll hits 4 in Iran

Home Ministers of India, Maldives welcome expansion of bilateral cooperation

China finds spike in coronavirus cases in two jails, officials fired

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka Minister Jarkiholi threatens to resign if injustice

Karnataka Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi on Saturday threatened to resign asminister as well as the member of the Assembly if injustice is meted out to his confidant-Athani MLA Mahesh Kumathalli.Jarkiholi and Kumathalli were amon...

LeT militants' accomplice arrested in Sopore: J&K police

An accomplice of Lashkar-e-Toiba militants was arrested from Sopore area of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday. Muzamil Ahmad War, a resident of Warpora Sopore area in the north Kashmir district, was involved i...

CMS COP13 concludes, calls on govts to address conservation need of endangered species

As the 13th Conference of Parties to the Convention on Conservation of Migratory Species CMS concluded on Saturday, the party countries have called on all governments to effectively address the conservation need of endangered species whose ...

Report finds Catholic charity founder sexually abused women

A respected Catholic figure who helped improve conditions for the developmentally disabled in multiple countries over half a century sexually abused at least six women, a report produced for his French-based charity has found. According to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020